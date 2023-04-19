Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $286,000 Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,818,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,959 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 497,132 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,658,000. Wealth CMT grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 1,103,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 109,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 420,095 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWI opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $27.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

