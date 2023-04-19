Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Invests $227,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Insider Activity

Cintas Stock Performance

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $459.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.83. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.