Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 74,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Intel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,282,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 347,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 112,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.