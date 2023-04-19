Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

