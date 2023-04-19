Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 250 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in General Dynamics by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.08. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

