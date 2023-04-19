Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 304 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $273.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $676.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $281.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.34.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

