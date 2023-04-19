Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,414,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

