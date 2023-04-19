Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in March

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,273,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 3,099,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

KNCAF stock remained flat at $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

About Konica Minolta

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.