Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 198,063 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,063 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,817 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,303 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Copart by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,954,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,014,000 after acquiring an additional 896,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Copart by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after acquiring an additional 734,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 599,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $77.63. 323,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.