Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,050 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.72% of Evolent Health worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Evolent Health Stock Up 0.2 %

EVH traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 181,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,985. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -173.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,223,031.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock worth $13,003,755. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

