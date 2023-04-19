Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,540 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.73.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.68. The stock had a trading volume of 578,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,857.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.