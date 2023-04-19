Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $16.86 Million Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,048 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 2.72% of Castle Biosciences worth $16,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $68,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,411.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,901 shares of company stock valued at $793,954. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $36.10.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

