Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $81.45 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 1.6% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $81,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. 2,196,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,463,313. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

