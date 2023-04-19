Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $41,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

