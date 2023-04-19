Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 10,142 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.57. The stock had a trading volume of 209,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $403.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

