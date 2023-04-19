Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,425 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $19,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,460,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,654,000 after buying an additional 551,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,063. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.15) to GBX 5,790 ($71.65) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.71) to GBX 5,380 ($66.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.77) to GBX 6,200 ($76.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

