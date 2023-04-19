Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 21,305 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.86% of NV5 Global worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,900,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NV5 Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 349,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,278 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVEE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $154.97.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

