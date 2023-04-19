Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,305 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $32,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.65. 559,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,185. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

