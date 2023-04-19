Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 855 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $29,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.67. 121,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

