Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 610 ($7.55). 1,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612.50 ($7.58).

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 614.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 572.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.09. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,564.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.78.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

