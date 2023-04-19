KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Short Interest Update

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KULR traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.74. 900,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,093. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of 0.66 and a one year high of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is 1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.