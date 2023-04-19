Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Update

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KURA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Stock Up 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 125,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,348,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,338. The company has a current ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.