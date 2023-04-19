Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Update

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on KURA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,338. The company has a current ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.
Kura Oncology Company Profile
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
