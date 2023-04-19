Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Update

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURAGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KURA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 125,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,348,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,338. The company has a current ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

