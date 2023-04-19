Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Price Performance

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.24. The company had a trading volume of 668,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.