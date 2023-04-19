Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Decreased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,492,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 38,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.6 %

LRCX stock opened at $495.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.09. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

