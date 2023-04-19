Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $492.10.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $491.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.29 and a 200 day moving average of $458.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

