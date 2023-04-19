Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $187,803.06 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Etienne Montagut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $302,419.56.

On Monday, March 27th, Etienne Montagut sold 14,528 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,178,656.64.

On Monday, March 6th, Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,793 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

