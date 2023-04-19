Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 34,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 98,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

