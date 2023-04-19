Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 23,857 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IFF opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

