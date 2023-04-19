Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,770,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,858 shares of company stock valued at $700,981 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

