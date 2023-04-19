Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

