Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,214 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

