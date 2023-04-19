Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,843 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

