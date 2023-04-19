Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 31,172 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,172 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KELYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,531,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kelly Services by 155.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,704 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research cut their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently -18.52%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

