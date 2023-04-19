Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in WPP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WPP by 67.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WPP by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in WPP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in WPP by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

WPP Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.4657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.53) to GBX 760 ($9.40) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.

WPP Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.