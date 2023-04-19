Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

ResMed Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $222.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.62. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,616,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

