Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $436,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,936,000 after buying an additional 24,613,635 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after buying an additional 5,951,897 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 219.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,128,000 after buying an additional 3,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $52,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

