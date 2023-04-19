Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,389,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 417,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

