Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 5,235 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,910. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $59.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Articles

