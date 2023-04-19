Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $242.24 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

