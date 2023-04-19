Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 5.7% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Autohome by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Autohome by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Autohome by 7.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

