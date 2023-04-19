Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.33 and last traded at 0.33. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.39.
The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.34.
Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.
