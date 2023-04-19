Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Down 0.2%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 1,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.0299 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Lendlease Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.

