Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

