Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ASG opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

