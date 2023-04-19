Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Short Interest Down 22.8% in March

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,083. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $416.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Featured Articles

