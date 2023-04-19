Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Cap of $196.72 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00007320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $196.72 million and approximately $57.76 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,763,003 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

