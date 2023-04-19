Liquity USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $279.90 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $279.90 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 276,798,549 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

