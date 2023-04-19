Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Down to $226.45

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $226.45, but opened at $212.50. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $212.32, with a volume of 148,374 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.