Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.94% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after purchasing an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after acquiring an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,376,000 after acquiring an additional 162,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 474,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LOB traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 69,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,971. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

