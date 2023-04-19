Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading 3.8% Higher

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.37. 86,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 353,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 22.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 660.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 375,645 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after purchasing an additional 223,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,642,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

